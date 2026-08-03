He added that investigators have established the motive behind the killing and have already filed the case before the Caloocan City Prosecutor's Office.

Lipata was shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants on 17 July. Police arrested the suspects about a week later after backtracking CCTV footage.

Northern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili said murder and frustrated murder charges were filed on 24 July against the alleged gunman, Manolito Susano, and his alleged accomplice, Juan Alan de Guzman, before the Caloocan City Prosecutor's Office.

Capili also disclosed that a third suspect, believed to have served as the middleman, voluntarily surrendered at the Mabalacat Police Station before being turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

"Ang naging participation niya based doon sa investigation namin at operational research, siya ang kumokontak dito kay Manolito. Siya yung nakikipag-communicate ng information at nagpadala ng pera," Capili said.

According to Capili, the contract price for Lipata's killing reached ₱250,000.

Investigators said the middleman personally knew the alleged masterminds, a couple to whom Lipata allegedly owed money.

Capili added that the three suspects are known hired guns who have been linked to at least 10 other criminal cases in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Quezon City, Caloocan and Malabon.

"Some are shooting and some are robbery incidents. Meron nga 2016 pa eh or 2015 because ito ay known to be involved in security in a drug lord or HVI in Iloilo," Capili said.