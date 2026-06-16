PNP hopes firearms turnover leads to Dela Rosa's surrender

The firearms were surrendered on 11 June in Davao City through Dela Rosa's authorized legal representative following the revocation of his License to Own and Possess Firearms and firearm registrations. The PNP's Civil Security Group and Regional Civil Security Unit 11 conducted an inventory, verified serial numbers and transferred the weapons to Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido for safekeeping.

Nartatez stressed that the turnover does not affect ongoing efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who remains out of public view amid the implementation of an existing International Criminal Court arrest warrant linked to the previous administration's anti-drug campaign. He urged the senator to surrender any remaining unaccounted firearms and face the legal process, assuring that the PNP will enforce the law "without fear or favor" while respecting his rights and guaranteeing due process.