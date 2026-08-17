All eight focus crime categories posted declines, led by a 100 percent drop in carnapping of motor vehicles. Reductions were also recorded in theft, rape, physical injuries, homicide, robbery, motorcycle carnapping and murder.

Crime solution efficiency improved to 84.38 percent from 73.25 percent, while crime clearance efficiency stood at 87.50 percent, down from 100 percent during the comparable period in 2025.

NCRPO units also arrested 277 wanted persons, including 107 most wanted persons and 170 other wanted persons.

The Manila Police District recorded the most arrests with 86, followed by the Quezon City Police District with 67, Southern Police District with 43, Northern Police District with 41 and Eastern Police District with 40.

The highest single-day total was recorded on 12 August, when 68 wanted persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, police conducted 245 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in 305 arrests and the seizure of P10.71 million worth of illegal drugs.

Authorities confiscated 1,571.56 grams of shabu, 26.44 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 5.30 grams of kush and 25 cannabis-related vape items.

The Southern Police District led the anti-drug campaign with 89 operations and 109 arrests, while the Manila Police District recorded the largest amount of shabu seized at 656.86 grams.

NCRPO also conducted 221 operations against illegal gambling, resulting in 434 arrests and the seizure of gambling proceeds.

In its campaign against loose firearms, police mounted 35 operations that led to 36 arrests and the recovery of 36 firearms.

The Southern Police District led with 17 operations, followed by the Northern Police District with nine, Quezon City Police District with five and Eastern Police District with four. The Manila Police District recorded no loose-firearm operations during the period.