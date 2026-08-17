Garcia said the shooting incident involving Macacua's convoy in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, would not by itself prompt the Comelec to place the area under its control or change its assessment of the security situation in the Bangsamoro.

“There is no municipality among the 105 municipalities and cities in the entire Bangsamoro that we have placed under Comelec control,” Garcia said.

The Comelec has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to conduct follow-up operations following the attack.

Authorities are looking at at least five persons of interest in connection with the incident, although Garcia declined to provide details about their identities or backgrounds to avoid compromising the investigation.

Attack treated as election-related

Comelec is treating the attack as an election-related incident because Macacua is both the incumbent interim chief minister and a candidate in the upcoming polls.

The shooting occurred after Macacua took his oath as a member and was designated chairman of the Bangsamoro Federal Party.

Garcia said the PNP had yet to establish a motive, but authorities were treating the incident as a threat to preparations for the elections.

“Threat is threat,” Garcia said.

Comelec has authorized the AFP to augment security forces when necessary but cautioned against excessive deployment that could create the impression among residents that their communities were under threat.

Contingency forces have been identified in coordination with the AFP and PNP, including units from Regions 9, 10 and 12 that could be deployed should the security situation deteriorate.

Comelec is also training personnel from outside the Bangsamoro as potential substitute electoral board members in case local teachers are unable to serve on election day.

The poll body will continue deploying election equipment, training technical personnel and teachers, and securing ballots, ballot boxes, vote-counting machines and other election paraphernalia.

Security personnel have also been assigned to Comelec election officers in the region.

Garcia said he would travel to Parang, Maguindanao, within the week with the AFP chief of staff, PNP chief and Philippine Coast Guard commandant to demonstrate the unified security preparations for the polls.

The visit is intended to reassure Bangsamoro residents and local, national and international media that authorities remain in control of the situation.

“The commitment of the Commission on Elections is that our people will be able to vote properly on September 14,” Garcia said.

Garcia rejected speculation that the attack could result in the postponement of the elections, saying Comelec has so far found no grounds to do so, such as widespread violence, terrorism, force majeure or the destruction or loss of election paraphernalia.

“We will not simply declare the postponement of our elections,” he said.