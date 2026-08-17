The President said the government’s housing program should go beyond constructing houses by developing complete communities with facilities accessible to residents.

“Ang ginagawa natin ngayon hindi lang tayo gumagawa ng bahay, gumagawa tayo ng community na kumpleto na lahat dahil mahirap tirahan kung wala namang pupuntahan yung mga bata, walang malapit na palengke, hindi malapit sa trabaho... hindi lang yung pagpatayo ng bahay,” Marcos said.

Aliling said Marcos noticed the number of children living in the development and raised the possibility of establishing a school and other facilities within the project.

“Unang-una, nung pagbisita niya kanina, napansin niya nung umikot siya maraming mga bata. So sabi niya sa amin, baka kailangan natin ng sariling eskwelahan at iba pang pasilidad para sa mga bata dito mismo sa loob ng development,” Aliling said.

The DHSUD chief said plans could also include sports, fitness and recreational facilities.

“Hindi lang sariling schools ang tinitingnan natin dito. Kasama na din ang sports, fitness at recreational facilities para kumpleto na dito mismo sa lugar,” he said.

People’s Ville is being developed on a 14.2-hectare property and is designed to accommodate 7,200 condominium units across 72 five-story residential buildings.

So far, 26 buildings have been completed, while four more buildings containing 400 units are in the advanced stages of construction.

The project has 651 member-beneficiaries, with 1,868 additional housing applications being processed. More than 420 families are already occupying units in the development.

Planned amenities include swimming pools, basketball courts, parks and playgrounds, nursery homes, a clubhouse, multipurpose building, parking spaces and commercial areas.

“Sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH, sinisiguro nating kumpleto sa amenities ang ating mga proyekto. Alinsunod sa utos ng Pangulong Marcos Jr., hindi lang basta matibay na tahanan ang ating binubuo kundi mga inklusibo at sustainable communities,” Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta and Social Housing Finance Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Federico Laxa also joined the inspection.