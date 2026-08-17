The 40-year-old victim was brought to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A second victim, a 21-year-old man, remained confined for medical treatment, police said.

Initial police information identified the gunman as an unidentified man wearing a black helmet, blue sweatshirt and white pants. He was reportedly riding a gray Honda Click motorcycle.

Personnel from Sub-Station 4 of the Taguig City Police Station responded after receiving the report, secured the area and conducted an initial investigation.

Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television footage and conducting forward- and backtracking operations to trace the suspect's movements.

Intelligence validation and follow-up investigations are also underway to establish the circumstances of the shooting and determine the suspect's identity.

Police have yet to establish a motive.

The SPD urged the public to avoid speculation and said investigators would rely on evidence and verified information as the probe continues.###