Embattled Bato surrenders 20 firearms following license revocation

The 20 firearms were recorded and issued receipts before being transported to the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 office at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City.

“They are now under official custody for safekeeping in accordance with PNP rules and procedures,” the PNP statement said. “The process was conducted in an orderly manner, ensuring that all procedures were properly observed and fully documented.”

The handover follows a 26 May order from the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) canceling Dela Rosa’s License to Own and Possess Firearms and related registrations.

FEO chief Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad said the cancellation aligns with the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

According to the two-page order, Dela Rosa has 117 firearms registered under his name that must be confiscated or surrendered to the PNP-FEO for proper disposition.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief from 2016 to 2018 under former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Both Duterte and Dela Rosa face charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC.

Dela Rosa had been under Senate protective custody until he reportedly left the Senate premises early on 14 May.