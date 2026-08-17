His assumption of office came after the Commission on Elections formally proclaimed him on 14 August following a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the legal obstacle to his candidacy.

The controversy stemmed from a petition seeking the cancellation of Comafay’s certificate of candidacy over a disputed entry concerning his residential address.

Election authorities initially ruled that the absence of a comma between the name of a structure and a street name rendered the address misleading.

The Supreme Court later overturned his disqualification, ruling that the punctuation error was not a deliberate misrepresentation and did not invalidate his candidacy.

The Court noted that Comafay’s complete address was clearly indicated in other official documents and submissions.

Following the ruling, election officials proceeded with his proclamation.

Comafay garnered 43,321 votes in the 2025 local elections, the highest number among candidates for the Tabuk City Council.

With his assumption of office, Comafay can now participate in the council’s legislative proceedings and the crafting of ordinances and other measures for Tabuk City.