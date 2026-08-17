Malacañang on Monday neither confirmed nor denied reports that Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp had requested a private meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro made the statement after social media posts circulated claiming that Duterte was seeking a private meeting with the President.
“Wala po tayong makukumpirma patungkol po diyan dahil wala naman din pong ibinababa sa atin na anumang impormasyon kung mayroon ngang ganiyang kaganapan. So, sa ngayon ay wala tayong makukumpirma,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.
Castro, however, stressed that Marcos remains open to dialogue with any Filipino, including those who disagree with him.
“Ang sabi ng Pangulo sa una pa lang niyang podcast, kahit sino, sa lahat ng maaaring hindi sumasang-ayon sa kaniya, siya ay bukas upang makipag-usap para magkaroon ng magandang pagkakaintindihan, hindi partikular para kay Bise Presidente. Baka kasi magkaroon na naman ng misinterpretation at misunderstanding sa ating mga ginawang katugunan ngayong araw na ito,” Castro said.
She clarified that the President’s openness to dialogue was a general position and should not be interpreted as confirmation of any planned meeting with Duterte.