“We remain committed to preventing the resurgence of POGO operations in the country. Our personnel are on the lookout for clandestine POGO hubs that may have re-emerged despite the ban on POGO operations,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said it continues to intensify surveillance against underground POGO operations and scam hubs across the country.

The campaign is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prevent the resurgence of illegal POGOs and criminal activities linked to their operations.

“Our intelligence-gathering and coordination with other agencies are strong on this matter and the signing of the IRR will add more teeth in our campaign to totally wipe out the remaining illegal POGOs in the country,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also vowed to strengthen coordination with other law enforcement agencies to track down illegal gaming operations and prevent operators from exploiting enforcement gaps by moving their activities underground.

He ordered police units to strengthen case buildup against POGO workers and other individuals linked to illegal operations to help ensure their prosecution.

Marcos announced a nationwide ban on POGOs in 2024, citing their links to criminal activities and human rights violations. Authorities have since continued operations against suspected underground gaming and scam hubs.