“Katulad po ng nabanggit nating mensahe ng Pangulo, hindi po ito makakapigil sa anumang balak na magkaroon ng tuloy-tuloy na pagbabago para sa pagkakaroon ng pamahalaang demokratiko sa komunidad ng BARMM,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro echoed the Commission on Elections (Comelec), saying preparations are continuing for peaceful elections on 14 September.

“At generally, sabi ng Comelec ay peaceful naman ang buong BARMM,” she said.

Castro said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting a deeper investigation to identify those behind the attack.

“Pero kung anuman po ang operasyon para malaman kung sino ang nasa likod nito ay ipapaubaya na lamang po natin sa PNP, at hindi po natin maaaring ibunyag sa lahat kung ano pa ang kanilang mga ginagawang pag-iimbestiga at operasyon,” Castro said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier condemned the attack and ordered concerned government agencies to further strengthen security across BARMM and conduct a thorough investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said the ambush broke what had been a record of zero election-related violence since the start of the campaign period in BARMM.

“At the same time, there were only a few people arrested in violation of the election gun ban. There were fewer than 20, based on the latest report. Perpetrators are just sowing fear and creating disorder. We will not let this pass, which is why we immediately coordinated with the PNP, minutes after the ambush,” Garcia said in a separate media interview.

Garcia disclosed that five personalities are being investigated for possible involvement in the attack.

He said Comelec has also authorized the Armed Forces of the Philippines to deploy additional personnel to help maintain security without unnecessarily disrupting peace in the region.

Datu Odin Sinsuat had been placed under Comelec control during the 2025 elections, but Garcia said the poll body does not currently see a need to do so again.

“Datu Odin Sinsuat was under the watch and Comelec control, particularly in the 2025 elections. But at this point, we are not doing so, as everything is peaceful in the whole Bangsamoro. This lone incident should not affect the BARMM polls,” Garcia said.