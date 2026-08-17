“The ELP is part of SSS' continuing commitment to provide immediate financial relief to members affected by unforeseen events. Through the ELP, qualified members affected by Tropical Storm Maymay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon may access much-needed financial assistance under more flexible eligibility requirements,” de Claro said.

Under the ELP, which took effect on 1 May 2026, the required number of monthly contributions was reduced from 36 to 18, provided the member has at least six posted contributions within the last 12 months.

Self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse and land-based overseas Filipino worker members must also have at least six monthly contributions under their current membership type before the month of their loan application.

Qualified members may borrow up to P20,000 at an interest rate as low as 7 percent per year.

The loan is payable over 30 months, including a six-month moratorium on payments.

“Members are not required to make monthly amortization payments during the first six months from the date of loan approval. No penalties will be imposed during this period. Regular monthly amortization payments will begin in the seventh month,” de Claro said.

Applicants must be under 65 years old at the time of application, have a valid Philippine home address and updated contact information in SSS records, and have an active disbursement account enrolled through the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module in the My.SSS Portal.

Members must also have no past-due emergency, calamity, salary, Educational Assistance or other member loans; no outstanding restructured loan; and must not have been disqualified for fraud against the SSS.

Those who have already received final benefits, such as retirement or permanent total disability benefits, are also ineligible.

De Claro said members affected by the weather disturbances may simultaneously apply for an SSS salary loan, subject to eligibility requirements.

Applications for the ELP and salary loans may be submitted online through the My.SSS Portal.