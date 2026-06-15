20 Bato firearms now under PNP custody

In a statement, the PNP-Civil Security Group (CSG) said it carried out a structured and orderly firearms safekeeping process on 11 June as part of the implementation of the Notice and Order of Revocation of LTOPF and firearm registrations.

"A total of 20 firearms were accounted for, properly recorded, and issued corresponding acknowledgment receipts before being transported to the RCSU 11 office at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City," the PNP said.

The firearms are now under official custody for safekeeping in accordance with PNP rules and procedures.

"The process was conducted in an orderly manner, ensuring that all procedures were properly observed and fully documented," the statement added.

Earlier, the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office ordered the revocation and cancellation of Dela Rosa's firearm licenses.

In a two-page order dated 26 May, Firearms and Explosives Office chief Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad said the move was made pursuant to Section 4 of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The order also directed the immediate surrender or confiscation of the 117 firearms registered under Dela Rosa's name for proper disposition by the PNP.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief who served from 2016 to 2018 under then-president Rodrigo Duterte, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. He had been under Senate protective custody until he reportedly left the Senate premises on 14 May.

Both Duterte and Dela Rosa are facing allegations of crimes against humanity before the ICC.