Soldiers unearth NPA arms cache

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Troops from the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion (30IB) and the 3rd Special Forces Battalion successfully recovered an arms cache believed to belong to the New People’s Army (NPA) in the vicinity of Mt. Ararat in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, following information provided by a former rebel.
Lt. Col. Rey Vergel A. Annogui, commander of the 30IB, reported Thursday that troops launched an operation based on intelligence from the former rebel, leading to the discovery of an M16 rifle and two magazines buried in the area.
According to the former rebel, he personally concealed the firearm in 2022.
Annogui said the recovery is a significant development in the military’s efforts to further weaken the remaining armed capability of the NPA in the area.
“The successful recovery of this arms cache highlights the invaluable contribution of former rebels who have chosen to return to the folds of the law,” Annogui said.
“Their cooperation enables our troops to locate hidden war materiel and prevent these weapons from being used to threaten communities and government forces. This accomplishment further demonstrates the effectiveness of our sustained peace and security operations in Agusan del Sur,” he added.
The operation is part of the Army’s continuing campaign to dismantle the remaining NPA forces and support the government’s whole-of-nation approach toward achieving lasting peace and development in conflict-affected communities.
Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID), commended the operating troops and emphasized the gains made in the campaign against the communist insurgency.
He noted that most of the remaining NPA members in the region have either surrendered or have been rendered ineffective, bringing Northeastern Mindanao closer to the declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS).
“This accomplishment is another testament to the dwindling capability of the NPA in Northeastern Mindanao,” Angcao said.
“We commend the former rebel for his courage and trust in the government, which contributed significantly to this success. With the surrender of the remaining NPA members in the region and the continued support of our stakeholders and communities, we are steadily moving toward lasting peace and security,” he added.
Angcao also encouraged individuals who may still be influenced by communist insurgent ideology to abandon armed struggle, return to the folds of the law, and avail themselves of the government’s reintegration and assistance programs.