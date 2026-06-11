Soldiers unearth NPA arms cache

The operation is part of the Army’s continuing campaign to dismantle the remaining NPA forces and support the government’s whole-of-nation approach toward achieving lasting peace and development in conflict-affected communities.

Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID), commended the operating troops and emphasized the gains made in the campaign against the communist insurgency.

He noted that most of the remaining NPA members in the region have either surrendered or have been rendered ineffective, bringing Northeastern Mindanao closer to the declaration of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS).

“This accomplishment is another testament to the dwindling capability of the NPA in Northeastern Mindanao,” Angcao said.

“We commend the former rebel for his courage and trust in the government, which contributed significantly to this success. With the surrender of the remaining NPA members in the region and the continued support of our stakeholders and communities, we are steadily moving toward lasting peace and security,” he added.

Angcao also encouraged individuals who may still be influenced by communist insurgent ideology to abandon armed struggle, return to the folds of the law, and avail themselves of the government’s reintegration and assistance programs.