According to the university, certain individuals are misinterpreting the April 7, 2026, decision of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 8, to falsely claim that these lots are privately owned and that BSU no longer holds ownership.

University President Kenneth A. Laruan clarified that the dismissal of the university's injunction case does not mean that private claimants have become the owners of the land. Even though the court decision is final, it does not prove or award ownership of the lots to private claimants, and Benguet State University remains the rightful owner.

The administration stressed that it has not granted permission to any person, claimant, broker or agent to sell or dispose of these university properties.

The university advised prospective buyers to verify the property status with proper government offices and consult a lawyer before paying or signing documents. Buyers are cautioned against relying solely on tax declarations, claims of long-time occupation or ownership, private deeds, statements from sellers or brokers, or the Regional Trial Court (RTC) decision when deciding to purchase property in the area.

The BSU advisory was issued to protect the public while preserving all legal rights and remedies of Benguet State University.