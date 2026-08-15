The proposed initiative seeks to decentralize emergency charging services through Barangay Emergency Power Points. The neighborhood stations would use existing city- and barangay-owned generators, as well as portable power systems, allowing residents to charge essential devices closer to their homes during emergencies.

Project BIAG Power was launched in November 2025 after severe weather caused widespread power outages across the city. The local government opened the lobbies of City Hall and the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center to allow residents to charge mobile phones, laptops, power banks and other essential devices. “BIAG” is an Ilocano word for “life.”

Temporary charging stations were reopened at City Hall and the BCCC on Aug. 10 amid intermittent power outages brought by ongoing monsoon rains. Residents using the facilities were advised to bring their own devices and charging cables.

Cawis clarified that Project BIAG Power would complement, rather than replace, ongoing grid restoration efforts by electric utilities, existing city charging hubs, evacuation center power supplies and private charging options.

Instead, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between initial household power loss and full grid restoration by bringing basic emergency power access directly to local communities.