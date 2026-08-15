In a statement on 13 August, the Department of National Defense stressed that the operations were conducted based on search warrants issued by the proper courts and involved individuals allegedly serving as principals of illegal enterprises. The DND also rejected China’s focus on the suspects’ work visas and passports, saying this fails to address the alleged illegal activities being investigated.

Reports that China had threatened further action against Filipino workers in connection with the Philippine arrest of Chinese nationals make the matter even more serious.

For Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, Filipinos must never become bargaining chips in a dispute between governments.

“You cannot use Filipino workers as leverage to pressure the Philippine government. That is coercion, not statecraft.”

Goitia said the Philippines has every right to enforce its laws within its own territory, regardless of the nationality of those being investigated.

“China has no veto over Philippine law. If Chinese nationals violate Philippine laws, they must face due process. Their nationality cannot give them immunity.”

The issue is made more troubling by a recent China Daily video depicting Filipinos as monkeys, which Manila condemned as racist, demeaning and dehumanizing. Taken together with the action against Filipino nationals, Goitia said such developments demand a firm response from the Philippine government — one grounded in resolve rather than escalation.

The Philippines can pursue diplomacy with China while protecting its citizens, enforcing its laws and defending its sovereign rights.

“We seek peace, not submission. Filipino dignity and Philippine sovereignty are not up for negotiation.”

The message to Beijing, Goitia said, should be clear: Manila will continue to engage China diplomatically but will not allow Filipino workers to become instruments of political pressure.

“We are a sovereign people, and no foreign power gets to decide our worth.”