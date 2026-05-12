Army uncovers NPA arms cache in Quezon

Recovered from the site were a caliber .30 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and an improvised shotgun.

Brig. Gen. Ernest John C. Jadloc, commander of the 202nd Infantry Brigade, said the operation underscored the importance of cooperation between local communities and security forces.

“These recovered weapons could have been used for violence, intimidation, or other unlawful activities. Their recovery is an important step in preventing the armed groups to threaten communities,” Jadloc said.

He added that sustained coordination between residents and authorities remains vital in preventing armed groups from regaining influence in remote communities.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the development reflects increasing public trust in government security efforts.

“This accomplishment shows that our communities are increasingly rejecting the presence of armed groups and are choosing to work with authorities in protecting peace and security,” Zagala said.

The 2nd Infantry Division said it would continue security and community engagement operations in Southern Tagalog in support of long-term peace and stability in the region.