Army uncovers NPA arms cache in Quezon

Government troops from the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division recovered an alleged New People’s Army arms cache in General Nakar, Quezon following information provided by local residents, military officials said Tuesday.
According to the 202nd Infantry Brigade, soldiers from the 80th Infantry Battalion conducted focused military operations in Sitio Madaraki, Barangay Umiray on 8 May after residents tipped authorities about hidden war materiel allegedly left by armed rebels in the area.
Recovered from the site were a caliber .30 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and an improvised shotgun.
Brig. Gen. Ernest John C. Jadloc, commander of the 202nd Infantry Brigade, said the operation underscored the importance of cooperation between local communities and security forces.
“These recovered weapons could have been used for violence, intimidation, or other unlawful activities. Their recovery is an important step in preventing the armed groups to threaten communities,” Jadloc said.
He added that sustained coordination between residents and authorities remains vital in preventing armed groups from regaining influence in remote communities.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the development reflects increasing public trust in government security efforts.
“This accomplishment shows that our communities are increasingly rejecting the presence of armed groups and are choosing to work with authorities in protecting peace and security,” Zagala said.
The 2nd Infantry Division said it would continue security and community engagement operations in Southern Tagalog in support of long-term peace and stability in the region.