The Villar Foundation has sustained its waterway rehabilitation efforts in Las Piñas and nearby communities for more than two decades through its Las Piñas-Zapote River Rehabilitation Program, or Sagip Ilog.

The program covers about 40 kilometers of waterways, including the Las Piñas, Molino and Zapote rivers, and involves daily river monitoring, garbage collection, desilting, dredging, vegetation management and clearing of blockages.