The Villar Foundation has sustained its waterway rehabilitation efforts in Las Piñas and nearby communities for more than two decades through its Las Piñas-Zapote River Rehabilitation Program, or Sagip Ilog.
The program covers about 40 kilometers of waterways, including the Las Piñas, Molino and Zapote rivers, and involves daily river monitoring, garbage collection, desilting, dredging, vegetation management and clearing of blockages.
Twenty-six River Warriors, whose monthly salaries totaling about P370,000 are shouldered by the Villar family, patrol waterways and remove floating waste and debris.
The foundation also deploys heavy equipment for dredging and desilting and maintains the Basa-Zapote Vertical Gardens along the Riverdrive corridor.
The initiative supports broader efforts to rehabilitate Manila Bay, where pollution from connected rivers and waterways remains a key environmental concern.