Insurgents’ arms cache discovered

The recovery was the result of focused military operations by the 202nd Infantry Brigade following reports from citizens regarding firearms hidden by the armed group in their community.

The seized stash included a .30-caliber rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, and an improvised shotgun.

Brig. Gen. Ernest John C. Jadloc, commander of the 202nd Infantry Brigade, said the recovery is a significant blow to the rebels’ ability to threaten local areas.

“These recovered weapons could have been used for violence, intimidation, or other unlawful activities,” Jadloc said.

He stressed that sustained cooperation between residents and security forces is essential to preventing armed groups from rebuilding influence in remote areas.

Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the tip-off reflects growing public trust in the Philippine Army and a rejection of the insurgency.

“This accomplishment shows that our communities are increasingly rejecting the presence of armed groups and are choosing to work with authorities in protecting peace and security,” Zagala said.