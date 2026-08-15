Following three weeks of rainfall associated with recent tropical cyclones "Luis" and "Maymay," as well as the Habagat, the dam's water level rose by 31.02 meters, reaching 181.57 meters as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

PAGASA also recorded a 1.47-meter increase in the Angat Dam reservoir water level (RWL), from 180.10 meters on Friday, Aug. 14, to 181.57 meters on Saturday.

Despite the increase, Angat Dam's water level remained 28.43 meters below its normal high water level (NHWL) of 210 meters. However, the reservoir surpassed its minimum operating level of 180 meters on Friday, when it reached 180.10 meters.

Angat Dam feeds the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system, which serves as a primary source of water for Metro Manila.