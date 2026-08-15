ILOILO CITY — Tensions flared during a public consultation on a proposed 50-megawatt AI data center in Oton after a company representative reportedly walked out of the hearing and later confronted members of the media who approached him for an interview.

Daniel Stefan Robertsen of Norway Green Energy Corp. reportedly left the consultation after being asked a question before confronting media members outside the venue. He allegedly raised his voice and objected to being filmed.

“If you don’t have a brain, just f*ck, go away.”