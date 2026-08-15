Tensions flare at Oton AI data center hearing
"If you don’t have a brain, just f*ck, go away.”
"If you don’t have a brain, just f*ck, go away.”
ILOILO CITY — Tensions flared during a public consultation on a proposed 50-megawatt AI data center in Oton after a company representative reportedly walked out of the hearing and later confronted members of the media who approached him for an interview.
Daniel Stefan Robertsen of Norway Green Energy Corp. reportedly left the consultation after being asked a question before confronting media members outside the venue. He allegedly raised his voice and objected to being filmed.
“If you don’t have a brain, just f*ck, go away.”
The proposed data center would occupy 10 hectares in Barangays Abilay Sur and Lambuyao and require about 50 megawatts of electricity. The proponent said the project could generate jobs, business opportunities and improved digital services, including employment for about 100 Ogtonganon residents.
Residents and other stakeholders, however, have raised concerns over its potential impact on agricultural livelihoods, residential properties, water and power supply, zoning and the environment. Barangay officials said at least 20 households and more than 20 farmers and farm owners could be affected.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Iloilo condemned what it described as alleged verbal harassment, stressing that journalists have the right to ask questions and report on matters of public interest.
Oton Vice Mayor Jose Neil Olivares said the project remains under consultation and evaluation, with further discussions expected on its potential impact on the community.
Norway Green Energy Corp. has yet to fully present its side regarding the reported confrontation.