The government's implementation of housing programs for the poor received a higher public satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, with its net satisfaction score rising to +48.
The rating for housing increased by three points from +45 in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest SWS Governance Report Card based on a survey conducted from 20 to 29 June.
The +48 rating falls under the “good” category and placed housing among the areas of governance that received positive public assessments, alongside education, assistance to the poor, job generation, science and technology and food security.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development attributed the continued improvement to the sustained implementation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, or 4PH, Program.
The program is the administration’s flagship housing initiative aimed at addressing the country’s housing backlog and expanding access to safe, decent and affordable homes.
The latest public assessment came after Marcos reported gains under the program during his fifth State of the Nation Address in July, citing the delivery and financing of 575,693 housing units.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the latest rating would encourage the agency to sustain its efforts to provide decent, safer and affordable housing.
“Masaya po kami sa latest survey result na ito—ibig sabihin ay tama ang direksyong tinatahak natin sa pagpapatupad ng Expanded 4PH Program. At the same time, challenge din ito for the housing sector to sustain our gains at siyempre upang mas pagbutihin pa ang aming trabaho,” Aliling said.
“Alinsunod sa direktiba ng Pangulo, mas paiigtingin po ng DHSUD kasama na ang aming mga key shelter agencies ang pagsusulong sa Expanded 4PH upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino pa ang matupad ang pinapangarap na sariling tahanan,” he added.
Since Aliling assumed as DHSUD secretary in May 2025, the department has expanded the original 4PH Program beyond its initial focus on vertical housing.
The expanded program includes horizontal housing developments, rental housing, the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, affordable housing loan programs and housing awards through presidential proclamations.
The DHSUD said these approaches are intended to make the program more inclusive and flexible and address the varying needs and capacities of Filipino families.