The government's implementation of housing programs for the poor received a higher public satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, with its net satisfaction score rising to +48.

The rating for housing increased by three points from +45 in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest SWS Governance Report Card based on a survey conducted from 20 to 29 June.

The +48 rating falls under the “good” category and placed housing among the areas of governance that received positive public assessments, alongside education, assistance to the poor, job generation, science and technology and food security.