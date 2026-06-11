Are we really free?

One hundred twenty-eight years after Emilio Aguinaldo declared Philippine independence in Kawit, Cavite, the question remains as relevant as ever: Are we truly free?

We have now spent more than a century as an independent nation, far shorter than the 333 years we spent under Spanish colonial rule. Add the decades of American occupation and the brutal years under Japanese control, and it becomes clear: we have written more of our history under others than under ourselves.

We fought to free ourselves from foreign masters. We won our flag, our anthem, and our sovereignty. Yet after liberation came another kind of captivity.