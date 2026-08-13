The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) exhibited a mobile planetarium where students from the Zamboanga Peninsula explored during the second day of the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) 2026 for Region 9 at the Zamboanga del Norte Convention Center in Dipolog City on Thursday.
More than 400 students from Zamboanga del Norte National High School (ZDNNHS) - Main Campus, Philippine Science High School - Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Campus (PSHS-ZPRC), Metro Dipolog Baptist Academy (MDBA), Dipolog Central School (DCS) and other Zamboanga Del Norte schools explored PAGASA's planetarium on the second day.
“It was actually very wonderful and an eye-opener [experience] to learn about stars, galaxies, [and] horoscopes,” a student from Metro Dipolog Baptist Academy (MDBA) told the Daily Tribune in an interview.
“It was mind-blowing because it is my first time to get to know [about] our planets, solar system and the Milky Way better and I am grateful to have this opportunity [to explore the planetarium with my schoolmates],” the MDBA student added.
The planetarium is a go-to exhibit offered by PAGASA during the ZAMPEN RSTW 2026 from Wednesday (12 August) to Friday (14 August).
PAGASA, however, noted that a 100-capacity, fixed dome-shaped and fully air-conditioned planetarium in Mindanao is located in Barangay Molugan in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, where stargazing and telescope observation activities are also conducted.