The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP) will bring together the Marcos administration’s economic team to discuss strategies for addressing global and domestic challenges at its flagship economic forum.
Dubbed “Strengthening Economic Resilience in an Era of Uncertainty,” the 2026 EJAP Economic Forum will be held on 14 August at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assembly Hall.
The forum will feature Finance Secretary Frederick Go, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr., Department of Economic Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon.
The economic managers are expected to discuss government policies and strategic directions aimed at safeguarding economic stability and strengthening the country’s resilience amid global market volatility and domestic pressures.
Representatives from the digital financial services and manufacturing sectors will also share market perspectives, sector-specific strategies and potential areas for public-private collaboration.
This year’s forum is supported by gold sponsors Maya Philippines Inc., GCash and JTI Philippines.
BDO Unibank Inc. is the silver sponsor, while SM Investments Corp., Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., Filinvest Development Corp., Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Philippine National Bank, Security Bank Corp., EastWest Banking Corp. and Asialink Finance Corp. are bronze sponsors.