Residents may apply for a Postal ID, a valid government-issued identification card that can be used for identity verification in government, financial, travel, employment, educational and other transactions.

Filipinos without an existing valid government-issued ID may also apply. Applicants may establish their identity using a birth certificate, while proof of residence may be provided through supporting documents such as a barangay certificate or proof of billing bearing the applicant’s exact name and current residential address.

PHLPost said the policy aims to make identification services more accessible to first-time ID holders and residents of remote and culturally diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples and Muslim communities.

“The postal service is one with the people of Marawi in their continuing journey toward recovery, resilience, and development. Through the Postal ID Caravan, we bring essential government services closer to the community and help ensure that no Filipino is left behind in accessing a trusted means of identification,” PHLPost said.