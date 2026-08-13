PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said relief packs have been distributed to affected areas since 8 August as part of the agency’s disaster response efforts.

“Calamities cause immediate burden on families, particularly when basic needs become difficult to secure. PAGCOR is committed to providing timely assistance to communities that need them most,” Tengco said.

Relief goods have reached or are being delivered to Bulacan, La Union, Baguio City, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Cavite and Rizal, as well as parts of Pangasinan, Quezon, Batangas, Camarines Norte, Abra, Laguna and Pampanga.

In Metro Manila, assistance has been allocated to Parañaque and Marikina.

Heavy rains from the tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon triggered widespread flooding in parts of Luzon and Metro Manila, disrupting classes and government operations.

“We will continue to stand with our kababayans in times of need. Through our continuing disaster response efforts, PAGCOR will do its part to help affected communities recover and get back on their feet,” Tengco said.