The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service starting 11 a.m. on Thursday as heavy rain caused zero visibility and strong winds along the river.

“Epektibo 11am ngayong araw, Agosto 13, suspendido ang operasyon ng Pasig River Ferry Service dahil sa pag-ulan na nagdudulot ng zero visibility at malakas na hangin,” the advisory read.