The move follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to protect consumers and ensure government agencies remain responsive to communities affected by disasters and emergencies.

“The Philippine National Police will maintain a strict zero-tolerance stance against unscrupulous people attempting to illegally bloat commodity prices. Our local police units will coordinate with concerned government agencies in dealing with reports of overpricing, hoarding, and profiteering,” Nartatez said.

The DA earlier said it does not expect major price movements in agricultural commodities despite damage caused by the recent weather disturbances.

Around 4,500 metric tons of produce were lost due to the combined effects of habagat, Luis and Maymay, which the DA said was relatively small compared with the country’s annual agricultural production of about 20 million metric tons.

“We call on traders and sellers to keep their prices fair and reasonable as communities recover. Do not exploit the situation of our people who are already affected by the weather disturbances,” Nartatez said.

The DA estimated agricultural damage at P197 million, with rice accounting for P143 million and vegetables about P30 million. Irrigation facilities sustained an estimated P15.8 million in damage.

About 6,700 hectares of agricultural land were affected, including some 5,700 hectares that sustained partial damage.

“We urge the public to report suspected overpricing or other irregularities to authorities so these can be properly addressed,” Nartatez said.