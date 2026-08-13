Bea and Vincent, a Puregold executive, were married in an intimate civil ceremony officiated by Makati Mayor Nancy Binay. Rather than turn the occasion into a large public celebration, the couple kept the milestone centered on themselves and the significance of their commitment.

Explaining why she did not feel the need to immediately share the occasion with the public, Bea said the moment was something she wanted to preserve for herself and Vincent.

“Honestly, I didn’t think that it’s something I really need to share. Hindi naman sa pinagd [sic] damot but at that point, parang I felt like I just wanted it to be mine and his. I wanted it to be about us and no one else,” Bea shared in an interview with GMA News

For the actress, keeping the ceremony intimate allowed them to experience one of the biggest moments of their lives without the pressures that often accompany her celebrity status.

While Bea understands that being one of the country’s most recognizable actresses inevitably brings curiosity about her personal milestones, she believes marriage does not mean every part of her life must become public.

Her desire for discretion is also rooted in respect for Vincent, who has largely remained outside the entertainment spotlight. Unlike Bea, whose career has unfolded before audiences for years, her husband maintains a considerably more private life.

Now using the name Bea Alonzo-Co, the actress appears ready to balance those two worlds—continuing her career in the public eye while preserving a space where she and Vincent can simply live as a married couple.

For Bea, marriage may have opened an important new chapter, but not every page of that story needs to be shared with everyone.