To obtain the sovereignty we now enjoy, our forefathers sacrificed blood, sweat, tears and fortunes. Political freedom was not the only reason for this. It was the desire to give all Filipinos a better life, which the preambles of the Malolos Constitution of 1899 and the Constitutions of 1935, 1973 and 1987, affirm.

As we celebrate Independence Day 2026, let us look at the state of our nation today and see if the objectives of a better life, the benefits of independence under a regime of justice, truth and the rule of law, among other things, have actually been achieved.

The Social Weather Stations survey (24 to 31 March) found 52 percent of Filipino families rating themselves “poor,” 13 percent “borderline,” and only 35 percent as “not poor.”

The Pulse Asia survey (27 February-2 March) identified inflation (59 percent), corruption in government (47 percent), and low wages (36 percent) as Filipinos’ most pressing concerns.

A current assessment would have to factor in such developments as the political turmoil in the Senate, the impeachment of the Vice President, the flood control corruption investigations, the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in General Santos City, the continuing threats to our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, among others.

Needless to say, this is not the situation our forefathers fought, bled, and died for. What has brought us here? While negative external factors have played a role, it is my contention that the primary cause is the quality of our public governance. Honest and competent public governance moves a country forward. The opposite brings it down.

Public governance is carried out by leaders the people elect. Electing good people should result in good public governance.

To elect good leaders, the majority of the people will have to be educated on how public governance directly impacts their daily lives. Individuals must understand how corruption, negligence, incompetence, and inefficiency cause them personal misery and hardship.

This education must not be limited to the classroom but must be carried out in all possible venues, in all barangays throughout the nation. It should be led not only by teachers, but by all informed citizens who love our country. Religious organizations should take a lead role as the crimes being committed are not only against the laws of man but against the laws of God.

Most importantly, we must pray for the Lord’s guidance and assistance. What we are asking for in terms of correcting what is wrong in public governance will be practically impossible to achieve in the short or medium-term.

We have to pray and act. As it is written in 2 Chronicles 7:14 — “If My people who are called by My Name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.”