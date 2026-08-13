“While clearing efforts have been instrumental, the scale of the damage underscores the need for additional inter-agency assistance and resource augmentation to expedite debris removal, cleanup, and the restoration of safe and functional learning spaces,” Angara said.

In its situation report as of 12 August, DepEd found that 1,157 schools had reported damage, including 3,936 classrooms sustained minor damage, 1,346 with major damage and 1,301 that were totally damaged.

DepEd estimated that P32.697 million was needed for cleanup and clearing operations in 1,157 affected schools, while P192.864 million was needed for minor repairs to 3,936 classrooms.

At least 217 public schools were also being used as evacuation centers, accommodating 6,476 families in 766 classrooms.

Angara proposed using the remaining balance of the existing P2-billion TUPAD allocation for Brigada Eskwela to expand the emergency deployment. About P1.09 billion has already been utilized or earmarked, according to DepEd.

“Brigada Eskwela should not end when classes begin, because calamities can strike at any time,” Angara said.

The education department and DOLE initially targeted 5,000 public schools for their Brigada Eskwela partnership but have since expanded coverage to more than 9,300 schools, with around 171,000 beneficiaries.

Angara also wants TUPAD assistance extended to schools being used as evacuation centers to help maintain sanitation, cleanliness and safety while displaced families remain there.

He further proposed coordinating the effort with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Cash-for-Work program, particularly to prioritize parents and guardians of learners affected by the weather disturbances.###