The discussion comes as the gap between educational attainment and available jobs remains a challenge in the Philippines.

Data cited by economist Cielito Habito showed that in June 2025, 50.4 percent of unemployed Filipinos had attended college, while 38.2 percent were college graduates.

While the country’s overall unemployed population declined from 2.39 million to 1.95 million, the number of unemployed college-educated Filipinos increased by around 100,000 from the previous year, according to the figures cited by Enderun.

Beyond passion

One of the key messages during the Founders’ Talk challenged the long-standing career advice to simply “follow your passion.”

Tuason encouraged graduating students to instead identify their strengths and continuously develop skills that could remain valuable as industries evolve.

For Perez, execution is another important factor in building a career.

With employers able to screen hundreds of applications online, Enderun said technical knowledge alone may not distinguish job seekers. Reliability, accountability and the ability to consistently deliver results can also determine who gets opportunities.

Communication, problem-solving, adaptability and continuous learning are likewise increasingly important as technology reshapes industries and professions.

The message to the Class of 2026 was to view graduation not as the end of learning but as the beginning of a career that will require constant adjustment.

Enderun said career success in a rapidly changing economy may increasingly depend less on finding a single “perfect” passion and more on developing resilience, relationships and the ability to create value wherever opportunities emerge.

The annual Founders’ Talk concluded with a toast to the graduating class and a reminder to “always grow.”