History repeats itself

The ongoing political posturings, particularly by supporters of the two warring clans — the Marcoses and the Dutertes — have led many observers to reflect on the nation’s turbulent past.
The unsettling echo of history is deafening as the political charade unfolds, raising fears of the infamous possibility of postponed or no elections (no-el). Sen. Imee Marcos, a presidential sister, herself raised this concern.
The specter of a past dictatorship always looms large. The balance of power could swiftly tilt toward authoritarianism or martial law, which in turn would lead to the death of democratic ideals that countless Filipinos have fought so hard to protect.
The Philippines has a long history of political instability, punctuated by periods of martial law and authoritarian rule — the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s regime showed us what can happen when power goes unchecked.
The Marcos shadow still haunts the nation, with some questioning whether his only son, who is now President, is attempting to revive similar tactics in today’s complex environment — which may end with the people driving the family away again.
Regular squabbles and allegations of widespread corruption, along with the National Bureau of Investigation’s and the Office of the Ombudsman’s penchant for publicity in doing their work, are concerning. But who truly pulls the strings in the powerful campaign for trial by publicity? I don’t believe it’s the President himself, as that doesn’t align with his public persona. Often, these results stem from a weak leadership, causing subordinates to seek similar powers. Their wounded pride may lead to destructive actions.
Critical issues like poverty, education and healthcare have been relegated to the back burner; while the nation and the political elite seem preoccupied with maintaining their positions rather than addressing the people’s needs.
Fake news, particularly when used persuasively with artificial intelligence, manipulates the public sentiment. They sow division and distract from critical issues. In reality, the demand for change is often met with a political spectacle that resembles a circus more than a genuine democratic process.
While the Constitution provides a clear framework for democratic processes, the integrity of these systems relies on the commitment of those in power to uphold them. Recent actions by our leaders, however, have caused public concern, raising fears that we could regress to a time when our voices were silenced.
Today’s youth must recognize the power they hold with their immense numbers. History has shown that apathy can lead to regression. The responsibility to demand accountability and advocate for transparent governance lies not just with politicians but with the electorate. Democracy is not guaranteed; it requires vigilance and active participation.
As we approach the next electoral cycle, Filipinos should realize that while the past can be influential, the future remains unwritten.
The tragedy unfolding may indeed be a curious reflection of our past, but today’s actions will determine whether history will repeat itself. The question lies not just in what the politicians choose to do, but rather in what we, the people, demand.