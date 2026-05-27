History repeats itself

The Philippines has a long history of political instability, punctuated by periods of martial law and authoritarian rule — the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s regime showed us what can happen when power goes unchecked.

The Marcos shadow still haunts the nation, with some questioning whether his only son, who is now President, is attempting to revive similar tactics in today’s complex environment — which may end with the people driving the family away again.

Regular squabbles and allegations of widespread corruption, along with the National Bureau of Investigation’s and the Office of the Ombudsman’s penchant for publicity in doing their work, are concerning. But who truly pulls the strings in the powerful campaign for trial by publicity? I don’t believe it’s the President himself, as that doesn’t align with his public persona. Often, these results stem from a weak leadership, causing subordinates to seek similar powers. Their wounded pride may lead to destructive actions.

Critical issues like poverty, education and healthcare have been relegated to the back burner; while the nation and the political elite seem preoccupied with maintaining their positions rather than addressing the people’s needs.

Fake news, particularly when used persuasively with artificial intelligence, manipulates the public sentiment. They sow division and distract from critical issues. In reality, the demand for change is often met with a political spectacle that resembles a circus more than a genuine democratic process.