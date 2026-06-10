SM Prime opens Henry Sy Sr. Hall at QC high school

The new building replaces the school's old Narra Building and features 24 classrooms aimed at expanding learning spaces for high school students.

During the turnover ceremony, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said the project reflects the company's long-standing commitment to education and nation-building.

"Today, the Henry Sy Sr. Hall symbolizes more than just a building; it represents opportunity, hope, and our collective investment in the future of this country," Tan said.

"We hope this new facility will inspire students to learn, grow, and become future leaders who will contribute positively to our nation," he added.

The Henry Sy Sr. Hall is the 114th school building funded by SM Prime in partnership with the Department of Education through its Adopt-A-School Program.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and SM Prime Holdings Executive Chairman Hans Sy joined the inauguration and inspected the new facility after unveiling its commemorative plaque.

The project forms part of SM Prime's continuing efforts to improve access to quality education by providing modern learning spaces for Filipino students across the country.