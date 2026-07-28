BDO reported that the latest issuance, which carries a 1.5-year tenor and a fixed annual coupon of 6.26 percent, was issued, settled and listed on 28 July, Tuesday.

It marks the bank’s sixth ASEAN Sustainability Bond offering and its second sustainability bond issuance this year, following the P100-billion offering completed in January, which also closed ahead of schedule due to strong investor demand.

The successful fundraising comes as BDO continues to deliver solid financial results. The bank recently reported a record net income of P40.7 billion in the first half of 2026, supported by a 15 percent expansion in its loan portfolio to P3.9 trillion, an 11 percent increase in net interest income and continued improvement in asset quality, with its non-performing loan ratio declining to 1.64 percent.

Total deposits grew 13 percent, while its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.1 percent, highlighting its strong capital position to support continued lending and future business expansion.

BDO said the net proceeds will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible assets under its Sustainable Finance Framework, support the bank's lending activities and further diversify its funding sources.

ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch served as sole arranger and sustainability coordinator, while BDO and ING acted as selling agents. BDO Capital & Investment Corp. served as financial adviser.