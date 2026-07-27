“Crystal Bridges is dedicating significant resources toward the revitalization of our water systems. Access to clean water remains one of the country's most fundamental needs. Under our management, we aim to strengthen our capacity to provide reliable water services to communities across the Philippines,” Crystal Bridges director Jose Paulino "JP" Santamarina said.

"We understand the urgency of providing communities with access to clean and reliable water," Santamarina said. "We are working at full capacity to address existing issues as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The company said the program will cover the entire water supply chain, including the development of new water sources and the rehabilitation and modernization of existing facilities.

Projects include the construction and rehabilitation of water treatment plants, pumping stations and septage treatment facilities, as well as the installation and replacement of transmission and distribution pipelines.

Crystal Bridges will also build new reservoirs and booster pumping systems to improve water pressure, expand network coverage and strengthen service reliability across its water districts nationwide.

According to the company, additional capital expenditures are planned through 2027 as it completes a broader assessment of Primewater's assets and operational requirements.