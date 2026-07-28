Under the partnership, Globe will deploy an AI-powered voice firewall that enables real-time traffic monitoring, intelligent fraud detection, and advanced analytics to help protect international calls while improving service reliability.

The tie-up also leverages e&’s international footprint, particularly in the Middle East, to enhance connectivity for s and provide more dependable communication services that help Filipinos stay connected with their families and communities.

“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening Globe’s international voice business for the future,” Globe chief commercial officer Darius Delgado said.

“By combining Globe’s strong local market position with e&’s global reach and expertise, we are enhancing the security, quality, and reliability of international voice services for our partners and customers. More importantly, we are building a stronger foundation for innovation and long-term collaboration across the global telecommunications ecosystem,” he said.

The agreement also gives Globe’s international carrier partners a more secure and transparent framework for managing voice traffic through real-time analytics and AI-enabled fraud protection, supporting higher-quality international connectivity.

Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier and wholesale officer of e&, said: “The agreement brings together Globe’s market reach with our international voice network, routing expertise and security capabilities.

It will provide carrier partners with a secure and efficient route to the Globe network, supported by real-time monitoring and AI-enabled fraud detection. As international voice requirements continue to evolve, we will help Globe strengthen service quality, protect traffic and support future growth.”