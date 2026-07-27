



“Sa loob ng mahigit isang siglo, ang INC ay nananatiling haligi ng pananampalataya at pagkakaisa sa ating bansa,” Duterte said.



She cited the church’s community initiatives, saying its programs have shown compassion not only in the Philippines but also in other parts of the world.



Duterte likewise offered prayers for the continued growth of the organization under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo and expressed hope that it would remain a partner of government in promoting national development.



In 2022, the religious group endorsed Duterte’s vice presidential bid, alongside presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., under the UniTeam alliance.



The INC held a nationwide rally in January 2025 that called for unity and opposed efforts to remove Marcos from office through impeachment, a move that came as political tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps intensified.