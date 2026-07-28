"The sandbox is a regulatory tool wherein a new business model or fintech product can be allowed to be offered in the Philippine market in a controlled environment," Ong said.

He said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between innovation and regulation while ensuring that investor protection remains a priority.

"The goal of the SEC is really to create an appropriate regulatory response that does not stifle innovation while making sure that the regulatory objectives are met," he said.

Among the companies currently participating in the program is BlockShoals Technologies Inc., the SEC-approved Crypto Asset Intermediary operating under the Strategic Sandbox (StratBox) framework. The company serves as the Philippine-regulated entity through which Binance's products and services are offered locally.

BlockShoals legal adviser Maria Antonette "Tonet" Quiogue said entering the sandbox followed nearly two years of collaboration with regulators to establish consumer protection measures before operations could begin.

She said the framework requires users to undergo know-your-customer procedures, compliance checks and product suitability assessments before accessing certain digital asset products. More sophisticated investment offerings will require additional knowledge tests and regulatory approval before becoming available.

The sandbox is designed to run for 24 months under a phased rollout.

Quiogue said the initial phase will begin once the company completes its integration with a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-regulated virtual asset service provider, allowing users to convert Philippine pesos into digital assets. Additional products will be introduced in stages, subject to SEC approval.