Provincial government inaugurates two inland high school buildings in Sasmuan

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera, and Chief of Staff to the Vice Governor Angie Blanco led the blessing and inauguration of the two new school buildings constructed under the Special Education Fund (SEF) of the provincial government.

According to Pineda, the elementary school building and the high school building has an allotted budget of P11.66 million each, allowing the youngsters of Sasmuan easier access to education.

Pineda said that the new school buildings are a big step to the community that will serve as the second in land high school in the town of Sasmuan, eliminating the need of students to travel long distances to continue with their education.

Mayor Catalina donated the 3,000 square meter of land for the elementary school, and 4,000 square meter of land for the high school that paved the way for the realization of the said project.

“Sa bawat silid-aralang naitatayo, mas maraming pangarap ang nabibigyan ng pagkakataong matupad. Dahil ang edukasyon ay hindi lamang tungkol sa mga gusali—ito ay tungkol sa pagbibigay ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa susunod na henerasyon,” Vice Governor Pineda said.

Students in Sasmuan, Pampanga account for a significant portion of the municipality's 32,081 residents. The youth demographic is prominent, with young dependents (aged 14 and below) making up 30.36% (approx. 8,500) of the total population.