SM turns over 24-room school building at QC high school

The new facility, named after SM founder Henry Sy Sr., was inaugurated alongside a government-built four-story, 36-room school building unveiled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said the new building reflects the company's long-standing belief that education is the key to progress.

"At SM, we believe that education is a strong foundation for progress, deeply rooted in Henry Sy Sr.'s philosophy: education is the greatest equalizer. Our 'tatay's' legacy lives in the scholarships, classrooms, and learning spaces we provide to empower young Filipinos to dream big and achieve their goals," Tan said.

He described the Henry Sy Sr. Hall as more than just a school building.

"We hope this new facility will inspire students to learn, grow, and become future leaders who will contribute positively to our nation," he added.

Tan also thanked the Department of Education, the local government, educators and parents for their partnership in advancing quality education and nation-building.

The government-built building replaces facilities damaged by a fire that struck the school on 15 June 2025.

"Hindi na magamit. It was even on the verge of being condemned. Ngunit dinesign natin na mabuti at originally ito two stories pero ang sinabi ko sa kanila gawin niyo ng four dahil kaya naman," President Marcos said.

He noted that the project was completed in just eight months and cited it as an example of the efficient use of public funds.

"Kapag ang pera ng gobyerno ay ginagamit sa tama, ito yung kaya natin gawin. Kaya natin magtayo ng four-story, 60-classroom school in eight months. It should demonstrate very clearly what can be achieved when funding is used properly, and does not go into people's pockets, but goes directly towards projects such as this," the President said.

According to Dizon, the newly constructed buildings are equipped with sprinkler systems designed to prevent a repeat of the fire that destroyed the previous structures, providing a safer learning environment for future generations of students.