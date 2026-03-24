P1.4B worth of illegal vape products seized in Navotas

DTI Assistant Secretary M. Marcus N. Valdez II said several of the identified brands had been subject to regulatory action in 2024 for packaging violations, including failure to comply with requirements on tax stamps and graphic health warnings.

He warned of the risks posed by unregulated products and urged the public to avoid purchasing from unlicensed brands.

Valdez said the confiscated items will undergo condemnation proceedings once formally turned over to ensure they are permanently removed from circulation.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the operation was made possible through information provided by an informant, reflecting increased public cooperation.

The DTI provided technical support in identifying the brands and determining the value of the seized products.

Both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to intensify efforts against the entry, distribution, and sale of illicit goods in the country.