Matibag said Francisco had demonstrated bravery long before the 13 May incident and praised him for showing "grace under pressure."

"And no matter how the senators try to spin this, especially my best friend Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, the narrative that they were under attack in the Senate is, as we know, not true, because we know that the first shot was fired by OSAA head Gen. Aplasca, who was even suspended by the Ombudsman," Matibag said.

He also maintained that the incident allowed Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to evade arrest.

The shooting occurred while NBI operatives were attempting to serve the ICC warrant on Dela Rosa, who was then under the Senate's protective custody.

According to the NBI, Aplasca fired several warning shots at the Senate's glass windows, causing panic and prompting a lockdown of the Senate complex.

Dela Rosa has not appeared in public since the incident.

Earlier, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Aplasca's dismissal from the service.