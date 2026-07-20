The vessel allegedly circled the grounded Philippine Navy ship and took photos and videos, prompting two AFP rubber boats to move in and drive it away.

"The CCG personnel reacted violently and aggressively by striking a Philippine Navy personnel on the head with a wooden baton, causing injury and damaging the Navy rubber boat operating within the area where our country enjoys sovereign rights under international law," the AFP said.

The Western Command immediately provided medical assistance to the injured serviceman and is coordinating with personnel aboard BRP Sierra Madre to determine the extent of the injuries and whether medical evacuation is necessary.

The AFP said the incident endangered the lives of Filipino troops and further escalated tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

"These latest aggressive actions and assault by the CCG demonstrate a blatant disregard for safety, endanger the lives of our personnel, and escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea," it said.

Despite the confrontation, the AFP said its personnel exercised restraint, professionalism and discipline while carrying out their lawful mission within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in accordance with international law.

The military said it would continue its lawful presence and sustainment operations in Ayungin Shoal.

"No act of coercion or aggression will deter us from carrying out our constitutional mandate or exercising the Philippines' lawful rights in the West Philippine Sea," the AFP said.

The AFP also called on the People's Liberation Army, the China Coast Guard and China's maritime militia to stop what it described as illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions in the West Philippine Sea and to comply with the 2016 Arbitral Award affirming the Philippines' maritime rights under international law.