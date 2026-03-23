BOC seizes P1.4-B worth of illegal vape products at Navotas warehouse

Authorities said five suspended vape brands flagged for non-compliance with packaging requirements were found inside the warehouse.

Authorities are still determining when the shipments enter the country, but initial findings suggest they came from China.

Nepomuceno said they have already identified the registered owners of the warehouse, adding that they will be given the opportunity to present their documents.

The BOC, however, stressed that accountability will be strictly enforced.

Nepomuceno also called on the vlogger allegedly endorsing one of the suspended brands to coordinate with authorities as the investigation continues.

The government could lose around P4 million in duties and taxes due to the illegal vape products.