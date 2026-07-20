“Marcos is negligent in responding to the problems of education. He prioritizes unfounded reforms while teachers and workers remain poorly compensated, shortages continue to grow, classrooms remain overcrowded, teachers carry heavier workloads, and young people struggle to learn,” said ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo.

The criticism comes as the Marcos administration highlights education as a key priority, with the Department of Education pursuing programs aimed at improving literacy, expanding learning recovery efforts and addressing infrastructure gaps.

But ACT said the government’s reform agenda has focused on introducing new policies rather than fixing the conditions that directly affect teaching and learning.

“More than four years have passed under Marcos Jr., but there is still no Bagong Pilipinas. What remains is an old, rotten system and worsening hardship for the people,” Bernardo said.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) has warned of a massive classroom shortage, estimating that the country faces a backlog of more than 160,000 classrooms, a gap that could widen in the coming years without sustained investment.

The commission has also highlighted persistent learning gaps, including poor reading comprehension among students.

ACT said these problems show that increased education allocations alone are not enough if funds are not translated into better conditions for teachers and learners.

The government has increased spending for education and rolled out programs such as learning recovery initiatives and targeted interventions for struggling learners.

The Department of Education has defended the Marcos administration’s education agenda, pointing to initiatives aimed at improving literacy, expanding school infrastructure and strengthening support for teachers and learners.

But ACT argued that the government has placed too much focus on introducing reforms without first addressing the working conditions of teachers who are expected to implement them.

The group said educators continue to endure heavy workloads, stagnant compensation and increasing responsibilities as they deal with the consequences of a strained school system.

“Whatever reforms are introduced will not succeed if teachers remain overworked, underpaid and unsupported,” Bernardo said.

ACT also criticized what it called the administration’s failure to protect academic freedom and the rights of teachers and education workers, citing what it described as growing pressure on unions and organizations advocating for better working conditions.

The group argued that teachers are often blamed for poor education outcomes despite operating within a system marked by shortages and limited resources.

“Marcos Jr. is the one who neglected the education sector, but teachers are always the ones being blamed for the declining quality of education,” Bernardo said.