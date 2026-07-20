"As of July 20, nine ships carrying Filipino seafarers have reportedly been attacked, primarily through drone strikes while transiting or berthed at ports in Ukraine and in Russia," Cacdac said.

"We are sad to report that there have been two fatalities out of these attacks," he added.

Cacdac said another Filipino seafarer remains missing, while 12 others were injured.

"Twelve injured and one missing, underscoring the increasingly volatile security environment in the Black Sea," he said.

According to the DMW chief, most of the vessels sustained damage from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks while at anchorage or shortly after departure.

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are coordinating with licensed manning agencies and shipowners to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected Filipino crew members.

Cacdac said the injured seafarers are receiving medical treatment, while psychological support, evacuation and repatriation are also being arranged for those requiring immediate assistance.

Four of the injured Filipino seafarers have already returned to the Philippines, while efforts continue to recover and repatriate the remains of the two fatalities and locate the missing seafarer.

He said the DMW has already informed the family of one of the deceased seafarers and is arranging assistance and repatriation. The agency is still reaching out to the family of the second fatality.

Cacdac reiterated the DMW's advisory urging Filipino seafarers to avoid voyages in high-risk and war-like areas whenever possible. He reminded seafarers of their right to refuse sailing in dangerous areas without fear of discrimination or loss of future employment, provided the refusal is properly documented.

The DMW said it continues to closely monitor the situation in the Black Sea and is studying additional measures to protect Filipino seafarers assigned to vessels operating in the region.