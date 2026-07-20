The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the event marks a major milestone for Philippine sports tourism and the country's growing profile as an international sporting destination.

Speaking on behalf of Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay during a media briefing on 14 July, Assistant Secretary Gissela Marie Romualdez-Quisumbing said the DOT remains committed to supporting global sporting events.

"As we prepare to host the first-ever World Surf League Championship Tour, the DOT reaffirms its commitment to supporting international sporting events that highlight the Philippines and strengthen our standing as a world-class tourism destination," Angara-Mathay said in a statement read by Romualdez-Quisumbing.

She encouraged visitors to explore local communities beyond the competition and said the DOT would intensify promotional efforts through its marketing platforms.

Romualdez-Quisumbing added that the event is expected to generate economic activity by increasing demand for accommodations, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio said hosting the competition would help develop surfing in the country while promoting the Philippines as a premier sports tourism destination.

Presidential son and sports ambassador William Vincent A. Marcos said the event would showcase both the country's beaches and Filipino surfing talent to a global audience.

Filipino surfer John Mark "Marama" Tokong, who earned the tournament's wildcard entry, said competing at Cloud 9 in his hometown would be a special experience.

The Philippines Pro will serve as Stop No. 11 of the WSL Championship Tour calendar for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons, bringing together the world's top male and female surfers as they compete for world titles.